Jeannie Teremoana Lam Yuen, 35​, of Louisville, Ky. died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 11:08 p.m. at her residence.

She was born July 10, 1984 in American Samoa, the daughter of David and Judith Arama Boccaleoni​.

She attended school in Mt. Olive and was a member of Ponsonby Church and Pathfinders.​ Her occupation was a homemaker​. She was a member of the United States Air Force.​

Survivors include a partner, Charles M. Jett; two sons, Kellen Aramar Jett and Michael Arama Jett; two brothers, Abraham A. Lam Yuen and Antonio A. Boccaleoni; three sisters, Jacqueline T. Lam Yuen, Adeira F. Lam Yuen and Clarissa S. Lam Yuen; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Arama; and paternal grandmother Sharon Boccaleoni.​

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Pastor Tutai Arama; and paternal grandfather, David Boccaleoni Sr.​

​No public services are being held.​

