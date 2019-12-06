Jeannie Teremoana Lam Yuen

Jeannie  Teremoana Lam Yuen, 35​, of Louisville, Ky. died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 11:08 p.m. at her residence.

She was born July 10, 1984 in American  Samoa, the daughter of  David and Judith Arama Boccaleoni​.

She attended school in Mt. Olive and was a member of Ponsonby Church  and Pathfinders.​ Her occupation was a homemaker​. She was a member of the United States Air Force.​

Survivors include a partner,  Charles M. Jett; two sons, Kellen Aramar Jett and  Michael Arama Jett; two brothers, Abraham A. Lam Yuen and Antonio A. Boccaleoni; three sisters, Jacqueline T. Lam Yuen, Adeira F. Lam Yuen and  Clarissa S. Lam Yuen; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Arama;  and paternal grandmother Sharon Boccaleoni.​

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Pastor Tutai Arama; and paternal grandfather, David  Boccaleoni Sr.​

​No public services are being held.​

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.

