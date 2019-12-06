Jeannie Teremoana Lam Yuen
Jeannie Teremoana Lam Yuen, 35, of Louisville, Ky. died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 11:08 p.m. at her residence.
She was born July 10, 1984 in American Samoa, the daughter of David and Judith Arama Boccaleoni.
She attended school in Mt. Olive and was a member of Ponsonby Church and Pathfinders. Her occupation was a homemaker. She was a member of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include a partner, Charles M. Jett; two sons, Kellen Aramar Jett and Michael Arama Jett; two brothers, Abraham A. Lam Yuen and Antonio A. Boccaleoni; three sisters, Jacqueline T. Lam Yuen, Adeira F. Lam Yuen and Clarissa S. Lam Yuen; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Arama; and paternal grandmother Sharon Boccaleoni.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Pastor Tutai Arama; and paternal grandfather, David Boccaleoni Sr.
No public services are being held.
Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.