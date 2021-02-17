Jeanette Marie Whitler

Jeanette Marie Whitler, 57, of Girard, formerly of Arkansas, passed away on Monday morning, Feb. 8, 2021 at her residence in Girard.

Jeanette was born on Aug. 29, 1963 to Roy and Marie (King) Phillips in Vicksburg, MS.

She graduated from Greenwood High School, Greenwood, AR, with the class of 1981. After high school Jeanette received her degree as a Registered Nurse.

She married Jeffrey A. Whitler on June 19, 1999 in Thayer.

Jeanette worked as a Registered Nurse for the State of Arkansas in the Department of Children and Family Services. After moving to Illinois, she became manager of Catherine’s in Springfield where she worked until its closure in 2020.

Jeanette attended First Christian Church in Virden. She loved helping others, chatting with friends online, playing Facebook games, watching movies, reading and loved her cats.

Jeanette is survived by her mother, Marie Phillips of Greenwood, AR; husband, Jeffrey Whitler of Girard; son, Joel Carman of Ft. Smith, AR; daughter, Jennifer Whitler of Girard; her grandchildren from her son Joel; and a brother, Paul (Sonya) Phillips of Oklahoma City, OK.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Private Family Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard with Rev. John Huxtable officiating.

Burial will be held in Old Jenny Lind Cemetery, Greenwood, AR.

Memorials are suggested to the Animal Protective League of Springfield, IL.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of local arrangements. Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.