Jean M. Tigo

Jean M. Tigo, 70, of Carlinville, formerly of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Friendship Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

She was born July 2, 1948, to Melvin and Lorena (Rasure) Heinemeier.

Ms. Tigo was a homemaker and a member of Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville. She enjoyed spending time with family and socializing with friends.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie Tigo and Jaime Knappenburger; grandchildren, Ashli (Steven) Asbury, Preston Peddy, Lillian Knappenburger and Bayden Knappenburger; great-grandchild, James Asbury; and nephew, Brian (Tonya) Heinemeier.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane Heinemeier.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Animal Protective League in Springfield or Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville.