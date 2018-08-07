Jean A. Dugger, 54

STERLING (Aug. 7, 2018) – Jean Ann (Donaldson) Dugger, 54, of Sterling, formerly of Girard and Carlinville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Jean Ann was born on Nov. 30, 1963, to Robert G. “Bob” and Ruth Ann (Quinn) Donaldson in Springfield. She graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1981, and received her associate’s degree in criminal justice from Lincoln Land Community College in 1989. Jean Ann completed her bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She married Brad Dugger, and they later divorced.

Jean Ann had worked at Catholic Charities in Carlinville. She was presently working for Home Health Services in Chatham. Jean Ann was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville and enjoyed bowling, crafts, and taking care of her dogs, Jax, Ja Ja, and Jazzy. She loved helping people.

Jean Ann is survived by her fiance, Mike Smith of Sterling; two daughters, Olivia Dugger of Collinsville and Quinn Dugger of Sterling; mother, Ruth Ann Donaldson of Virden; three brothers, Mike (Tammy) Donaldson of Girard, Roger (Camille) Donaldson of Quincy, and Eric (Robin) Donaldson of Girard; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Jean Ann was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 5, from 2-5 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial followed in West Cemetery, Thayer.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, was in charge of arrangements.