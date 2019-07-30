Jean D.Roberts

Jean Diane Roberts, 73, of Gillespie died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:10 a.m.

She was born November 5, 1945, in East Saint Louis to Ralph Herron and Edith (Lair) Herron. She married Theodore “Casey” Roberts.

She was a medical transcriptionist. She is survived by her children, Eric D. Roberts of Gillespie, Aaron D. (Angeline) Roberts of Midway, Betty (Karl) Salmon of Powell, Ohio and Casey (Scott) Roach of Springfield; grandchildren, Jordan (Garrett) Belville, Xander Roberts, Jacob Roach and Xia Roberts and brother; Jon Herron.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry Herron, Jack Herron and Jim Herron.

Friends may call Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of arrangements.