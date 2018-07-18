Jasper V. Vitale, 64

CARLINVILLE (July 18, 2018) – Jasper V. Vitale, 64, of Carlinville passed away Friday afternoon, July 13, 2018, at his residence in Carlinville.

Jasper was born April 3, 1954, in St. Louis, Mo., a son of Carlo and Elizabeth (Mandina) Vitale.

Jasper graduated from Hazelwood High School with the class of 1973.

Jasper was a retired cook from Cafe Piazza in Carlinville and co-owner of Roma’s Pizza.

He was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville and a retired member of the Iron Sleds in Nilwood. He enjoyed motorcycles and shooting guns.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 28, at the Iron Sleds Club House in Nilwood.

Jasper is survived by his brother, Carlo (Addie Perkins) Vitale of Carlinville; sister, Nicolene Rosene of St. Louis, Mo.; three nephews; two nieces; and two great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.