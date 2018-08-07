Jarrod N. Adams, 35

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 7, 2018) – Jarrod N. Adams, 35, of Carlinville passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, as a result of an automobile accident south of Carlinville.

Jarrod was born on Aug. 22, 1982, to Art and Jeanne (Huff) Adams in Jerseyville. He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 2001.

Jarrod worked as a boilermaker for Local 363 in Belleville for 11 years. He loved working on cars and anything else with motors. Jarrod truly enjoyed spending time with his dad, daughters, and brother. He spent much of his free time tinkering with his Mustang and spending time outdoors.

Jarrod is survived by his fiancee, Victoria Trevino of Carlinville; two daughters, Jillian Adams of Medora and Karleina Tipps of Carlinville; father, Art (Lynn) Adams, of Chesterfield; mother, Jeanne (John) Adams, of Jerseyville; brother, Michael (R.J. Trump) Fenstermaker of Gillespie; nephews, Dean, Devin and Dylan Fenstermaker; niece, Madison Fenstermaker; step-brothers, Jason Basden of California and Brent Basden of Tennessee; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at Cross Church, Carlinville. Memorial services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. at Cross Church, with Rev. Tim Rhodus officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the to the family.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.