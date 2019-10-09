Janice Woodruff

Janice Kay Woodruff, 77, of Gillespie cdied at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 3:35 a.m.

She was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Gillespie, to John Ward and Elizabeth (Peters) Ward. She married William “Woody” Woodruff March 18, 2002 in Memphis, Tenn. She was a retail floor manager for drug stores. Janice was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church of Gillespie.

She is survived by her spouse, William “Woody” Woodruff of Gillespie, children, Daniel R. Welch of Carlinville, Darren D. (Cindy) Welch of Gillespie, Gina G. Corbin of Gillespie and Donna K Welch of Staunton, step son, Jeffrey Broderick of California, step daughter, Beth Ann Johnson of Eldridge, Ia.; grandchildren, Misty Fritz, Dustin (Christine) Welch, Courtney (Isaiah) Law, Summer Johnson, Devynn Johnson, Piper Johnson, great-grandchildren, Lettie D. Law, Dierks J. Law, Oliver W. Welch, brother, William (Pat) Ward of Raymond and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law, Ellen Davidson, father- in-law, William Davidson, brothers, Jack Ward, Dick Ward, sisters, Betty McCulley, Mildred Heck and Marilyn Enlow.

Friends may call Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services are Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Gillespie, IL with Pastor Richard Hill officiating.

Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter, Gillespie Cemetery, or Trinity Baptist Church .

Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter, Gillespie Cemetery, or Trinity Baptist Church.