Janice R. Kessinger

Janice Rae Kessinger, 57, of Brighton, passed away at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Jan was born on October 25, 1961, in Carlinville, the daughter of J. Darrell and Betty (Morgan) Molen.

On May 22, 1981, Jan married Brent Lee Kessinger in Alton. He survives.

For 32 years, Jan worked as a teacher’s aide in the Southwestern Community School District.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She loved being with her granddaughter, Harper, and providing meals for people in need. Jan was a very giving person with a strong faith and loving heart.

In addition to her husband, Brent, survivors include her father, J. Darrell Molen of Brighton; two sons and their wives, Nick and Rachel Kessinger of Brighton, Conner and Samantha Kessinger of Brighton; one granddaughter, Harper Kessinger; two sisters and their husbands, Candy and Rich Stuckey, Darla and Chad Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; sister-in-law, Debbie Kessinger; and her mother- and father-in-law, Vernon and Ruth Kessinger.

Visitation was Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Stan Hunt, officiating.

Burial will follow in Brighton City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Southwestern School Foundation or 5A’s in Alton.