Janet Sue Wise Cokenour

, 78, of Gillespie passed away with her sons by her side Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Janet was born to Roy and Foy Wise Jan. 7, 1942 in Rushville. She was a graduate of Rushville High School and was a member of United Methodist Church there. She graduated from Memorial School of Nursing in Springfield and was a registered nurse. Through her 43 years or nursing, she worked at many levels including home health care, coal mining nurse, ER, addiction and nursing home care.

She married Robert Cokenour in 1962, had two sons and later divorced. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Karin) and Chris (Kellie); two grandsons, Nathan and Nick and two step-grandsons, Paul and Tyler (Madi) Lewis. She is also survived by one brother, Dr. Kent Wise and his wife, Joyce, two nieces, Ally (Alan) Wilson and Emma (Matt) McKenzie, several cousins and her beloved shih tzu, Pippa.

She was a member of Gillespie’s United Methodist Church. She loved music, reading, telling jokes, antiques and visiting with family and friends. She always knew how to make her friends and family laugh and enjoy the time they had with her.

Services will be held at a later date due to the existing circumstances.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Adopt-A-Pet, or the Gillespie Public Library. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence in Cokenour’s may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.