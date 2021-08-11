Janet Sue Wise Cokenour

Janet Sue Wise Cokenour, 78, of Gillespie, passed away with her sons by her side on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Janet was born to Roy and Foy Wise on January 7, 1942 in Rushville.

She was a graduate of Rushville High School and was a member of the United Methodist Church there. She graduated from Memorial School of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois and was a Registered Nurse.

Through her 43 years or nursing, she worked at many levels including home health care, coal mining nurse, ER, Addiction and Nursing Home care.

She married Robert Cokenour in 1962, had two sons and later divorced.

She was a member of Gillespie’s United Methodist Church. She loved music, reading, telling jokes, antiques and visiting with family and friends. She always knew how to make her friends and family laugh and enjoy the time they had with her.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Karin) and Chris (Kellie); 2 grandsons, Nathan and Nick and 2 step-grandsons, Paul and Tyler (Madi) Lewis. She is also survived by one brother, Dr. Kent Wise and his wife, Joyce, 2 nieces, Ally (Alan) Wilson and Emma (Matt) McKenzie, several cousins and her beloved shih tzu, Pippa.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Gillespie Civic Center from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. RSVP by August 21 to either 618-558-9455 or 618-726-7450.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Adopt-A-Pet, or the Gillespie Public Library.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.