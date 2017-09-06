Janet L. Timmermeier, 74

BUNKER HILL (Sept. 6, 2017) – Janet L. Timmermeier, 74, of Bunker Hill passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at her residence.

She was born June 7, 1943, in Carlinville to Perry and Ruth (Dudderer) Stahl. She married Mike Timmermeier, who preceded her in death in 1984. She then married William Morgan; he survives.

Ms. Timmermeier was retired after having been a group leader in Primer for Olin Corp. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Westerners Club, and she enjoyed gardening and bingo.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children, Jeff (Tracy) Timmermeier of Gillespie, Dawn (Jerry) Spickerman of Edwardsville and Stacy Coyne of Staunton; grandchildren, Devin Timmermeier, Dustin Timmermeier, Jace Timmermeier, Shelsie Timmermeier, Drew Timmermeier, Mollie Spickerman, Riley Spickerman, Nicholas Coyne, Dylan Coyne and Ashley Starr; and a sister, Karen (Jim) Leach of Chesterfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; daughter, Vadena Starr; grandson, Derek Coyne; son-in-law, Tom Coyne; and several brothers and sisters.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.until services at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bunker Hill.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.