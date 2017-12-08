Janet L. Dean, 82

STAUNTON (Dec. 8, 2017) – Janet Lynn Dean, 82, of Staunton, formerly of Elgin, Ariz., and Mt. Olive, passed away at 5:21 a.m, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Heritage Health of Litchfield.

She was born Dec. 25, 1934, in New York City, N.Y., the daughter of the late John A. and Emily Storiach Brown Christensen. She married Charles Richard Dean on June 18, 1954, in Andalusion, Ala.; he preceded her in death on July 16, 2011.

Mrs. Dean attended Porter Corners Grade Schoo in New York and graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in New York in 1953. She served in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of Airman Third Class and serving in the United States during the Korean Conflict; she was discharged on Nov. 9, 1955.

She was a homemaker; worked as a clerk at K-Mart; and loved riding horses, spelunking, camping, the outdoors, reading, her dog Bridgett, and traveling across the country in her RV.

Surviving are a son, Tom K. (Karen) Dean of Elgin, Ariz.; a daughter, Carol L. (Mike Evel) Parizon of Edwardsville; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Ann Cornett; a grandson, Andrew S. Parizon; and a brother, John Christensen.

A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Chapman Cemetery in Mt. Olive, with Rev. Ed Fogel officiating and the Mt. Olive Area Veterans providing military rites. Becker and Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Chapman Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at beckerandson.com.