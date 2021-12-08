Janet L. Crane

Janet L. Crane, 62, of Shipman, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by her family.

Janet was born on Jan. 21, 1959 to Virgil and Mildred (Borst) Vollmar in Canton.

Janet graduated from Bunker Hill High School with the class of 1977. Immediately after high school, Janet enlisted in the United States Army, and served our country from 1977 until 1983, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.

Janet married John W. Crane in Bunker Hill on July 24, 1982 .

She graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College with a degree in accounting, which got her a job in banking in Carlinville. Her most recent employment was with the State of Illinois IDOT as an office coordinator with a working title of File Clerk. She was also acting as the Executive Secretary for Bureau of Local Roads and Streets.

She was a member of Cross Church in Carlinville, and the AFSCME union.

Janet enjoyed knitting, embroidering, traveling and camping, hiking, and playing cards with her grandsons.

Janet is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Johnna (Bobby) Strader of Shipman; two grandsons, Jaxson and Knox Strader; mother, Mildred Vollmar of Edwardsville; three brothers, Ken (Amy) Vollmar of Springfield, MO, Gordon (Judy) Vollmar of Walshville, Neil (Trudy) Vollmar of Edwardsville; several nieces and nephews; and her special companion, Jasper, her miniature pinscher.

Janet was preceded in death by father, Virgil Vollmar.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Cross Church, in Carlinville, with Rev. Tim Rhodus, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Cross Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.