Jane R. Barry, 83

SPRINGFIELD (July 18, 2018) – Jane R. Barry, 83, of Springfield passed away Friday morning, July 13, 2018, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Jane was born on Nov. 27, 1934, to Odell and Estelle (Frazier) Lanter at Hillsboro. She grew up in the Raymond area before moving to Springfield.

Jane owned and operated “The Hair Affair” in Springfield, retiring in 1997. She was active in her knitting club and loved to sew and quilt. Jane was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

She participated in the Standardized Patient Program for SIU Medical School for many years.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jamie (David) Fullington of Carlinville; granddaughter, Gina (Tom Schnebelt) Verticchio of Edwardsville; grandson, Jono (Angela) Verticchio of Carlinville; granddaughter, Juliana (Matt Levy) Verticchio of St. Louis, Mo.; five great-grandchildren; sister, Sherdell Mullen of Arkadelphia, Ark.; two brothers, Bub (Evelyn) Lanter of Litchfield and Jim (Sandy) Lanter of Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Carole Lanter of Litchfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Greg Barry in March 2018; and a brother, Jack Lanter.

Private family services will be held for Jane.

Burial will take place in Asbury Cemetery, Raymond.

Memorials are suggested to the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.