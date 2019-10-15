Jane March

Jane March, 72, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2019, at Hallmark Healthcare with her family at her bedside.

Jane was born April 29, 1947, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Floyd and Ina Myers Mascher.

She married Gary D. March, December 31, 1971 in Dieterich.

Jane was an executive assistant at the Illinois State Lottery and retired in 2002. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting and candle making. On their traveling adventures, she loved to stop in the local antique shops and see what she could find.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation took place Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral Services were Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 with the Rev. Gary Farthing at the funeral home.

Burial followed in Hettick Cemetery, Hettick.

Jane is survived by her husband, Gary D. March of Carlinville; daughter, Amanda March, PhD, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; step-daughter, Angela March (Richard) Facciotti of Clearwater, Fla.;, brother, John (Jeannie) Mascher of Herrick; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America HDSA at www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-jane-march/.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.