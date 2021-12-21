Jana Leigh Knor

Jana Leigh (Cooksey) Knor, of Lebanon, TN passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital following a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Jana was born Oct. 13, 1957, in Taylorville, to Sandra Jo (Fries) and Joel N. “Nick” Cooksey, Jr.

Throughout her childhood, she and her family moved frequently and considered many places home including Winnfield and Franklin, Louisiana, along with Marion and Carlinville.

Jana graduated from Carlinville High School in 1975 and obtained two Bachelor degrees, the first in 1979 from Western Illinois University in Macomb and the second, a degree in Occupational Therapy, from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. in 1985.

She was an active Girl Scout, spending several summers working as a camp counselor and she enjoyed ballet and tap dancing along with horseback riding while growing up.

While living in St. Louis and working at Barnes Hospital, Jana met her husband, Joe Knor. They were married on Sept. 2, 1989, in Carlinville. Her career as an occupational therapist took the couple to many parts of the country including Columbia, Missouri; Ferndale, Michigan; Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Missoula, Montana before moving to Lebanon, Tennessee in 2011.

Jana loved the outdoors along with her many cats and dogs. Her hobbies included fly fishing, hiking, arts and crafts and genealogy. She was also in the process of expanding her career into geriatric occupational therapy.

She was an active member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband Joe Knor (Lebanon); mother, Sandra Fries Cooksey, of Godfrey; three brothers, John (Stephanie) Cooksey, of Spring, Texas, Greg (Wendy) Cooksey of St. Charles, Mo., Chuck (Carol) Cooksey of Marshfield, Mo.; two nieces, Cassandra Cooksey of Long Island City, New York, Erin Cooksey of St. Louis, Mo.; three nephews, Joshua (Travis) Cooksey of St. Louis, Mo., John Nicholas Cooksey of Houston, Texas, Ryan (Elizabeth) Cooksey and their three children, Brayson, Carder and Claire of Marshfield, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joel N. “Nick” Cooksey, Jr. of Marion and Carlinville; maternal grandparents, Reba (Hendrickson) and Elmer W. “Tuggle” Fries, and her paternal grandparents, Margaret (Lewis) and Joel N. “Joe” Cooksey, Sr., all of Marion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Lebanon First United Methodist Church, New Leash on Life in Lebanon, Tennessee, or in her name to the donor’s favorite charity.

Jana will be cremated and a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon. For online condolences go to ligonbobo.com.