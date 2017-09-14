Jamieson medals at Southwestern

ALTON (Sept. 14, 2017) – Payton Jamieson shot a round of 43 to earn medalist honors, but Carlinville’s boys golf team dropped a dual meet to Southwestern Thursday at Rolling Hills.

Southwestern won the team competition 201-212, improving to 5-4, while Carlinville is 4-10.

Tom Sanson shot a 51; Reagan Kulenkamp 57; Ryan Haschmeyer 61; Gabe Barbre 62; and Gabe Green 63.

Southwestern was led by a balanced attack, with all six scorers shooting between 49 and 53.

John Watts had a 49; Andrew Ballard and Jacob Fryman shot 50s; Brian Bergesen and Tanner Wertz shot 52s and Joe Robbins had a 53 for the Piasa Birds.

At Litchfield

The Cavaliers traveled to Litchfield Country Club Monday.

In boys action, Litchfield outshot Southwestern and Carlinville 170-196-226 in a triangular.

Carlinville (4-12) was led by Jamison with a 47; Sanson had a 56; Jay Rosentreter 58 and Kulenkamp 65.

The girls lost to Lincolnwood 190-201. Ali Hurley had a 41 for medalist honors in the meet to lead Carlinville (7-5). Sydney Cania shot a 52; Cara Emery 53 and Macy Walker 54.