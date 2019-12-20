James Wilson

James E. “Whip” Wilson, 73, of Gillespie, died at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

He was born July 28, 1946, in Peoria, to Glenn M. Wilson and Lily (Elliott) Wilson. He married Laura (Bussone) Wilson on January 27, 1973. He was a retired car salesman.

Whip’s greatest joy was his grandchildren. He was so proud of them and was the biggest fan of all of their interests and accomplishments. Whip also enjoyed sports, whether it was playing himself or following Gillespie teams and his beloved Chicago Cubs.

He is survived by his spouse, Laura Wilson of Gillespie; daughters, Whitney Page (Brian) of Gillespie and Megan Wilson (Phillip Kaduk) of Gillespie; grandchildren, Iris Page, Leo Page, Eve Kaduk, Dez Kaduk, brothers, Gerald Wilson (Cathy) of Gillespie, Glenn Wilson (Christy) of Gillespie, sister, Ellen Brown (Ron Carney) of Gillespie, mother-in-law Mary Ann Bussone, step mother-in-law Patsy Bussone, brothers-in-law Robert Bussone and Douglas Bussone; and sister-in-law Janice Weidner.

James was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law James Bussone, brothers-in-law James Weidner, Steve Brown, David Bussone; and sister-in-law Judy Wilson.

Friends may call Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.