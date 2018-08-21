James W. Porter, 28

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 21, 2018) – James William Porter, 28, of Carlinville passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 18, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Jimmy was born Aug. 18, 1990, in Hillsboro, a son of James Wesley and Leslie (Overturf) Porter.

Jimmy attended Carlinville High School with the class of 2009.

Jimmy had worked as a diesel technician, welder, and was a jack of all trades. He was presently a farm hand at Wonder Green Farm in Carlinville.

He enjoyed spending time with his son, playing pool, fishing, camping and building things. He was active in football and FFA during high school.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James Wesley Porter, in June 1996.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22, at The Federated Church in Carlinville, with Rev. Meg Biddle officiating. Burial followed in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Leslie Porter Bell of Carlinville; son, Jordan Wesley Porter; sister, Brandy (John) Sproull of Carlinville; brother, Michael (Mallory) Bendorf of Jacksonville; brother, Geoff Bendorf of Carlinville; sister, Katilyn (Jesse) Hartsook of Carlinville; and twin brother, Jonathan Porter of Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to made to Davis-Anderson Funeral Home for the benefit of the Porter family.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.