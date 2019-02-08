James W. Kelsey

James Willard Kelsey, 67, of Carlinville passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

He was born in St. Louis, Mo., to Willard “Pete” and Helen (Johnson) Kelsey.

Mr. Kelsey graduated from Watsonville High School in California and spent his career in the cable television business and operating heavy machinery. He enjoyed his custom Corvette, music and playing the drums.

Surviving are a daughter, Valerie Littlefield; step-son, Donny Littlefield; and sister, Shelley (Kent) Rhoads of Carlinville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

