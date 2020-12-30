James Samuel Wisnasky

James Samuel Wisnasky, 72, of Litchfield, formerly of Dorchester, passed away at Heritage Health of Litchfield, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:30 a.m.

He was born March 28, 1948, in Marine, to Joseph M.Wisnasky and Emeline E. (McClaine) Wisnasky.

He married Marilyn (Carney) Wisnasky.

He was retired after having been a Steel Cutter for Country Recycling. James was a veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by his children, Robin (H. Paul, Jr.) Willard of Litchfield, Jennifer Wisnasky (companion, Donald Malone) of Carlinville, Theodore Carney (companion, Alicia Miller) of Litchfield, Amy Whitson (companion, Ricardo Sheppard) of NY; grandchildren, Donovan Wisnasky, Samantha Wisnasky, Shyanne (Blake) Heaton, H. Paul Willard, III, Chasity Whitson, Lucas Whitson, Noel Carney, Theodore Carney, Logan Carney and Ashley Miller; great-grandchildren, Sophia Wisnasky-Judd, Everlee Heaton; brothers, Willie, Charlie; a sister, Sylvia and former wife, Connie Flitz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, ten brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.