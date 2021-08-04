James Rives receives surprise for 100th birthday

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

One of the things on James Rives’ bucket list was to ride in a fire truck. He unfortunately never got to do that but being surprised by a parade of them for his 100th birthday was the next best thing.

Relaxing on his front porch and enjoying time with his family was special on its own, but Rives never expected to hear a chorus of fire engine sirens followed by all of the celebratory honks from many other vehicles that passed by his residence Aug. 2.

“I never would have anticipated that,” Rives said. “It was super special.”

“I about teared up,” James’ wife Anne Mae (Bellm) Rives said. “It was so sweet to see everyone do this for him.”

J. Rives, a military veteran, graduated from Greenfield High School and was indicted into the United States’ Army in November of 1943 after becoming a registered nurse. He served in World War II as a medic.

“He could tell war stories for hours,” family member Margaret Jansen said. “He always has plenty of those to share.”

J. Rives made sure to wear his favorite WWII hat for his special day.

“He really loves that hat,” A. Rives said. “He is super proud of it.”

J. Rives and A. Rives met while working in the same career field. They were married in 1947 and will be celebrating their 75th anniversary next year. They have 10 children, 22 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and one great grandchild.

“We have been blessed with such a big and wonderful family,” J. Rives said.

J. Rives is one of the most well-known individuals throughout the community of Carlinville. He is a member of the Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church and was the administrator of Carlinville Area Hospital for 25 years prior to his retirement in 1979.

J. Rives has also done a lot of traveling. He has been to every U.S. state except Alaska.

The Rives’ family planned to save all of the decorations that were placed in James’ front yard for Anne, who turns 100 in a couple of years.

“We are all hoping and praying that we will be able to celebrate that as well,” Jansen said.