James R. Garrison Jr., 70

GIRARD (April 30, 2018) – James Robert Garrison Jr., 70, of Girard passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Jim was born April 2, 1948, in Belleville, a son of James Robert Sr. and Dorothy L. (Girard) Garrison.

Jim attended Carlinville High School with the class of 1966.

He married Juainta S. Main on April 23, 1966, in Carlinville, and they later divorced. He later married Marilyn S. (Clark) on Oct. 18, 1997, in Girard.

Jim worked for the Trojcak farms for over 40 years as a farmhand in Girard. He loved western movies, fishing, horses, trail riding and horse shows. His real passion was taking care of his family and grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; sister, Bonnie Brascher; brother, Floyd Garrison; infant sister; infant twin brothers; and infant step-granddaughter.

Visitation was held Tuesday, May 1, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 2, at the funeral home. Burial followed in Bethel Ridge Cemetery next to his wife Marilyn.

James is survived by his daughter, Donna M. Cross of Morristown, Tenn.; daughter, Carol S. (Rick) Black of Cadiz, Ky.; son, Jason Garrison of Girard; daughter, Jennifer L. Garrison of Carlinville; daughter, Angela L. Garrison of Girard; step-son, Darrin (Jenny) Damm of Girard; step-daughter, Kimberly (Danny) Ginder of Girard; 10 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandsons; sister, Norma Jean (James) Snelson of Raymond; brother, Roy A. Garrison of Girard; sister, Janet M. Garrison of Girard; and brother, Donald E. Garrison of Divernon.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Ridge Cemetery.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, was in charge of arrangements.

