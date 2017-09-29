James R. Branson, Sr., 77

GIRARD (Sept. 29, 2017) – James Robert Branson Sr. 77, of Girard passed away on Wednesday afternoon, September 27, 2017 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

James was born on Jan. 11, 1940, to Arthur and Mable (Isaac) Branson in Springfield. He married Sharon Jean Spicer on Nov. 5, 1961, at Wesley Chapel, Chatham. Sharon preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2010.

James worked as a farmer and auto salvage dealer. He was the owner of Branson Salvage in Nilwood from 1975 to 2008. James enjoyed his work and spending time with family. He was a member of Nilwood Baptist Church.

James is survived by two sons, James Robert “Bob” Branson Jr., of Springfield and Brian T. Branson of Nilwood; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie Branson, Cody Branson, Drew Walden, Breanna Branson, Elaina Branson, Brian C. Branson, Andrea Branson, Hailey Branson, Erin Guyer, Page Guyer, and Haidyn Branson; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Robey of Springfield; and a brother, Charles Branson of Girard.

James was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Brittany Jean Guyer; sister, Joann Branson; and a granddaughter, Mandy Jane Sharon Guyer.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 2, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at Chatham Memorial Cemetery, Chatham.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.