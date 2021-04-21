James Michael Taylor

James Michael Taylor, originally from Gillespie, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 in FL.

Jim was born in Litchfield, on Oct. 21, 1962 to the late James ‘Jeep’ Taylor and Charlene ‘Char’ (Sobberi) Taylor.

Jim taught elementary school at Suntree Elementary in FL. He loved being an educator, and earned ‘Teacher of the Year’. He also went on to become the author of the children’s book When I Was a Boy .

Jim is survived by his daughter Annabel Taylor; ex-wife Christine Minhas, both of Melbourne, FL; mother, Char Taylor of Gillespie; brothers Rick (Karen) Taylor of Coral Springs, FL, Andy Taylor of Wilsonville; sisters, Amy Weir of Chatham; Jenny (Andy) Burns of Edwardsville; several nieces; and nephews; brother-in-law, Todd Weir of Springfield; and sister-in-law, Marilee Peterson of Murfreesboro, TN.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Per Jim’s wishes, his remains have been donated to science.