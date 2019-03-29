James Lobmaster

Jim Lobmaster, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Jim was born February 22, 1950, in Carlinville.

He worked in various county, city and state agencies. In the 1980s he designed and led IHEAP. In 1985, Jim began work in Washington D.C. as Principal Assistant to the Deputy Administrator of GSA and led advanced teams under President Reagan. His time in D.C. continued through the Bush administration as Chief of Staff for GSA.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren, Blake Lobmaster and Brock Isom.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Southard Lobmaster; children, Travis (Amanda) Lobmaster, Tyler Lobmaster, Richard (Tatiana) Southard, Patti (Pat) Isom, and Jennie (Mike) Foutch; grandchildren, Chloe, Gabe, Sawyer, Landon, Katia, Alexandra, Judd, J.D., Jack, and Grace; brother, J.R. (Bernadette) Lobmaster; sister, Linda Crockett; and niece Nicole Lobmaster.

Memorial Service will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Ring celebrant.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at butlerfuneralhomes.com.

Butler Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.