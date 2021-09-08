James Kent Gregory

James Kent Gregory, 60, of Girard, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 5, 2021 at his residence in Girard.

Kent was born on July 21, 1961 to Ralph Thompson and Sarah (James) Gregory in Springfield.

He graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1979.

Kent worked for Sam’s in Springfield before he was in a severe car accident in 1991 where he suffered a brain injury. Prior to his accident he enjoyed golfing and playing basketball.

Kent was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Girard.

Kent is survived by his father, Ralph T. Gregory of Girard; brother, Keith Edward (Jayne) Gregory of Girard; sister, Julie Ann (Dave) Fitzgerald of Girard; several nieces and nephews.

Kent was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Helen Gregory in 1999, and a brother, Phillip Alva Gregory.

Private family graveside services were conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 in Girard Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.