James Keith Stecher

James Keith Stecher, 66, of Brighton, passed away at 8:57 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1954 in St. Louis, and graduated from Alton High School in 1972

Keith owned and operated River Bend Express, an excavating company, and Stecher Diesel Repair being a master diesel mechanic. He was a long time enthusiast of boating, motorcycle trips, and rescuing and raising dogs and horses, which was dear to his heart.

He is survived by his partner, Kathy Nodine of Brighton; sister Kim Stecher of Woodbury, MN; nephew Patrick (Taylor) Fones; niece Casey (Ashley) Vanderbilt.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Stubblefield.

Graveside service were held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Miles Station Cemetery in Brighton.

In lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged to 5 A’s Animal Shelter in Alton.

