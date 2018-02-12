James K. Archibald, Sr., 62

GILLESPIE (Feb. 12, 2018) – James Kevin Archibald Sr., 62, of Gillespie passed away at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at University Health Care Center in Edwardsville.

He was born Feb. 26, 1955, in Litchfield to James and Gladys (Jones) Archibald. He married Angela (Neel) Archibald on Sept. 17, 2016, in Raymond; she survives.

Mr. Archibald worked as a cashier for Walmart in Litchfield; he also was a police officer in Gillespie, Benld and Wilsonville and worked as security for Monterey Coal Company. He was a photographer, enjoyed artwork, and was a member of Masonic Lodge 214 AF and AM of Gillespie.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Jennifer Adams of Gillespie, James “Kevin” Archibald of Benld and Lena Archibald of Benld; step-children, Jeremy Swires of Gillespie and Emy-Lee Szerletich of Gillespie; grandchildren, Destiney Adams and Ruby Adams; siblings, Jean Snyder of Carlinville, Karen Archibald of Gillespie and Terry (Cindy) Archibald of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Masonic services at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Masonic Lodge or Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.