James “Jimbo” Lloyd Toll

James “Jimbo” Lloyd Tolle, 40, left this life on Feb. 10, 2021 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Gastric Cancer.

He was born Feb. 4, 1981 in Alton, to James Dwight and Marsha Ann (Well) Tolle.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Jim married Jennifer Renae Bennett, in Woodburn.

Jim was a lover of life, family, and friends. He owned and operated Tolle Trucking and Excavating, and the family business The Horse Barn, Inc. He was an online auctioneer and also a buyer at heavy equipment auctions. He enjoyed spending his time working his horses, trail riding, camping, boating, hunting, fishing and most of all supporting his daughter in barrel racing.

He is survived his wife; parents; daughter, Jayda Lizabeth Tolle; paternal grandmother, Anne Belle Hughes Tolle; sister, Kerri Jackson of Brighton; three brothers, Kyle Jackson of Jerseyville, Jonathon Well of Gillespie, Kent Jackson of Grafton; step children David (Emily) Diestelhorst of Georgia, Mitch Diestelhorst of Brighton, Rylee (Jake) Faulkner of Edwardsville; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Aurelia Well; and paternal grandfather, James R. Tolle.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Crossroads Community Church, 305 North Maple, Brighton. Private funeral Service were held on Wednesday, Feb. 17 with Joyce Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made out to Jayda Tolle to be used for a college fund.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.