James J. Green

James Joseph “Beaver” Green, 76, of Mt. Olive died Friday, June 12, 2020 at 5:42 a.m. at Cedar Hurst of Edwardsville.

He was born Oct. 15, 1943 in Litchfield to the late John Green and Mary Vukelich Green​.

He married Dorothy Jean Tunnell Green July 20, 1976 in Carlinville. She preceded him in death Sept. 26, 2003​.

He attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1961​.

James was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, now St. John Paul II, where he was baptized and confirmed.

He was an SP4 in the United States Army for two years. He received a Good Conduct Medal, as well as a Marksman (Rifle) and Sharpshooter Medal.

James was a mail carrier for the Mt. Olive Post Office for 30 years. He also served as the postmaster for several years.​

He was a lifetime member of the Mt. Olive VFW Post No. 5790, the Mt. Olive Jaycees, the Litchfield Moose Club and a life member of Mt. Olive Turner Hall.

His interests included being an avid Cardinals’ fan, as well as a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and University of Illinois sports. James was a member of the Roller Derby Bowling Team, the Schoppies Alley’s Bowling Team and Turner Hall Kittenball.​

He is survived by Bradley M. Green and Christopher P. Green of Edwardsville; two brothers, Frank Green of Tuscon, Ariz. and Charles (Harriet) Green of Rochester, Minn.: one sister, Cathy Houghby of Springfield and 11 nieces and nephews. ​

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Green and Bill Green​.

​Visitation was held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Paul II Catholic Church in Mt. Olive.

A mass of Christian burial occurred after the visitation with Father Thomas Hagstrom​. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield.

Military rites were performed at the graveside​ service.

Memorials can be made to Turner Hall in Mt. Olive. Online condolences can be given at www.beckerandson.com​.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, was in charge of arrangements.​