James “Hawkeye” Goodwin

James A. “Hawkeye” Goodwin, 63, of Nilwood, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2021 at his home in Nilwood.

James was born on Nov. 1, 1957 to William B. and Loretta (Stogsdill) Goodwin in Carlinville.

He married Rita Crocker in Green County on August 11, 1979.

Hawkeye attended Standard City and Carlinville schools.

He was a mechanic for CISCO Steel from 1984 until his retirement.

He was a retired member of the Iron Sleds in Nilwood. Hawkeye collected and repaired antique clocks as well as musical instruments and bells. He was always there with a helping hand, and fabricated and repaired many a bicycle for numerous people who needed one. He and Rita traveled to Florida many time over the years, and made 2 trips to Sturgis on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed the freedom of riding his Harley. Hawkeye was a loving “dad” to his rescue dog, Layla Loo.

James is survived by his wife Rita; two brothers, Darrell (companion, Jackie) Goodwin of Mt. Olive; Dennis “Buggs” Goodwin of Carlinville; sister, Betty Clevenger of Carlinville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

James was preceded in death by his father, William B. Goodwin; mother, Loretta Goodwin; step-father, Alva “Shorty” Hunter; brothers, Bill Goodwin, Charles Goodwin; sisters, Anna Goodwin, and Mary Goodwin.

Graveside funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Atwater, with Rev. Cliff Woodman, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

