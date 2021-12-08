James H. “Buggs” Broderick

James H. “Buggs” Broderick, 58, of Benld, passed away at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:03 p.m.

He was born Oct. 10, 1963, in Litchfield, to Charles L. Broderick and Colene Kay (Kaskutas) Broderick.

He worked for American Steel. James was founder of ATV club, Fuddy Muckers. He was a self taught hobby mechanic, hard worker, billiard player, comedian.

He is survived by his father, Charles L. Broderick of Benld; daughter, Amanda “Mae” Broderick of Gillespie; son, Keith (Marcela) Brooks of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Molly Emmenderfer, Daniel “Buster” Hearn, Amara Welch of Gillespie, Brogen Brooks of St. Louis, MO; sister, Jennifer (Brian) Burgnone of Holiday Shores; partner for 34 years, Wendy Broderick of Gillespie; in laws, Irene and Gordon Nessl of Litchfield; sisters in law, Paula (Vincent) Weber of Woodburn; brothers in law, Dale (Brian) Sellers of Benld, Ben (Peg) Tarran of Birmingham, AL; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews and friends.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Colene Broderick; son, Cory Broderick; grandparents, Dorothy and Hank Kaskutas, Julia and Charles Broderick, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Mae Broderick for the grandchildren.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.