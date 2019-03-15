James Floyd Stoops

James Floyd Stoops, 82, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Alton Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 6:41 am. He was born September 24, 1936, in Rinard, Illinois to George Stoops & Allie (O’Brien) Stoops.

He married Myra Lou Scott (Stoops) on June 7, 1955. J. Stoops was a fork lift operator for Olin Corporation. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bunker Hill and enjoyed playing cards at the Municipal Building. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather during his lifetime.

He is currently survived by his daughter Beth Stoops (Springfield, Illinois), granddaughter Amy (Joe) Wheeler (Auburn, IL), great-grandchildren Kristen Wheeler (Springfield, Illinois), Samantha Wheeler (Auburn, Illinois), siblings Earl (Mary) Stoops (Shipman, Illinois), Bill (Joyce) Stoops (Shipman, Illinois) and brother-in-law, Gailin (Donna) Scott (Bunker Hill, Illinois).

James was preceded in death by his wife, parents, spouse, son Floyd Curtis Stoops, siblings Ivan Stoops, Leslie (Red) Stoops and Betty Cunningham.

Funeral services were held on March 11 at the Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois. Pastor Diane Schulte officiated. J. Stoops was buried at the Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorials were suggested to United Methodist Church of Bunker Hill, Illinois. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.