CHESTERFIELD (Feb. 20, 2018) – James F. Leach, 83, of Chesterfield, passed away Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born July 8, 1934, in Chesterfield, a son of Howard A. and Anna May Rigsbey Leach.

He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1952 and attended two years at the University of Illinois. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959.

He married Karen Stahl, April 29, 1972 in Palmyra, and raised two daughters during their marriage.

Jim, along with his father and uncle farmed in the Chesterfield. He retired in 2008. He enjoyed his paper route delivering the Alton Telegraph for over 10 years, and also enjoyed camping, gardening, rooting on his St. Louis Cardinals and watching his favorite Western movies late at night. He was loyal to all the University of Illinois sports teams and followed them with great enthusiasm.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert A. Leach.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 9-11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jim Allen officiating.

Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery, Chesterfield.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Kay Leach of Chesterfield, daughters, Stephanie (Chris) Edwards of Chesterfield, and Marcie (Steve) Adams of Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to Arthritis Foundation or Carlinville High School Future Farmers of America.

