James E. Joiner

James E. Joiner, 56, of Carlinville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at his residence in Carlinville.

Jim was born on Feb. 5, 1965 to William Robert “Bob” and Sharon Kay (Gross) Joiner in Carrollton and attended Carlinville High School.

On May 1, 2010 he married Denise Whitlock in Carlinville.

Jim worked as a truck driver for several area companies, the latest being Arnett Farms, hauling grain. Prior to driving a truck he worked as a welder.

Jim loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper and a great mushroom hunter. Above all, his greatest joy was spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife Denise Joiner of Carlinville; mother, Sharon Kay Joiner of Carlinville; step mother, Nancy Joiner of Chesterfield; daughter, Kristina Barnard of Plainfield; son, Timothy (Kristen) Beichler of Carlinville; daughter, Shelby Greeley of Chesterfield; daughter, Heather Joiner of Chesterfield; four grandchildren, Kyra Barnard, Jada, Aria and Kaden Beichler; sister, Robin (Bill) Mayer of Carlinville; brothers, Tim Joiner of Godfrey; sister, Jackie (Steve) Morgan of Carlinville; brother, Chris Joiner of Chesterfield, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Funeral services followed at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Harding officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled.

