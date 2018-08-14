James E. Hill, 88

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 14, 2018) – James E. Hill, 88, of Carlinville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Gerald R. and Effie Mae Hill. He married Blanche M. Harris on June 5, 1952, in Springfield; she survives.

Mr. Hill retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after a 30-year career, joining in 1948 and retiring in 1978. He then operated the Creedmoor Sports shooting apparel business in California. He was an expert marksman, winning the silver in the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, Italy, for international shooting, and was memorialized in the shooting sports wall of fame in San Diego for his talents. After retiring form the family business, he and his wife traveled various places throughout the United States; they then returned to Carlinville to live. He was a long-standing member of the American Legion and enjoyed instructing young adults on marksmanship and shooting safety.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his daughters, Marsha (Clyde) Mitchell of Oceanside, Calif., and Sue Hill of Carlinville; son, Matthew (Brenda) Hill of Lake Charles, La.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gerald R. Hill Jr.; and a son, James “Jimmy” Hll.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Bethel Ridge Cemetery in Atwater.

