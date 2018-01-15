James E. Harmer, 82

STAUNTON (Jan. 15, 2017) – James E. Harmer, 82, of Staunton passed away at 6:20 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills, Mo.

He was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Litchfield to Edgar and Algera Cati Harmer. He married Betty Dennis on Feb. 25, 1956, in Oxford, England; she survives.

Mr. Harmer was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and owned and operated Modern Cleaners in Staunton for 36 years. He served as a civil defense director in Staunton for many years and was a member of Staunton Volunteer Fire Department, a lifetime member of Macoupin County Amateur Radio Club and a past member of Staunton JayCees.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Sandra K. (Steve) Hribernik of Sunset Hills, Mo.; a son, James D. (Jean) Harmer of St. Charles, Mo.; three grandchildren, Erin E. Hribernik of Los Angeles, Calif., Nicole K. Harmer and Christopher J. Harmer, both of St. Charles, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Steven Hribernik; and a brother, Jerry Harmer.

Private services were held Monday, Jan. 15, at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, with Rev. George Radosevich officiating. Burial was at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.

