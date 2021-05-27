James Dean “Ozzie” Osborne

James Dean “Ozzie” Osborne, 62, passed away at 8:40 p.m., May 3, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born March 2, 1959, in Litchfield. He is the son of James Lee Osborne and Nina Maxine (Ruyle) Osborne.

Ozzie married Lori Ann Bettis Osborne on Sept. 24, 1988.

He is survived by two children, Austin Osborne of Alton, Megan Osborne of Normal; three grandsons, Braeden Woods, Mason Osborne, Austin Lee Osborne; one sister, Wanda Lee Meno of Carlinville; his ex-wife of 30 years, Lori Osborne and they remained close friends.

Ozzie was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William (Billy) Dean Osborne.

He was the owner of two businesses Beeline Pest Control and Ozzie’s Supply Company.

Ozzie was a devoted fan and follower of the AMA National Flat Track Motorcycle Races. He would travel to see them all over the country. He was well known for his excellent cooking and was an avid pool player and fisherman. The things that made him happiest was warm weather, family, bringing joy to others, and enjoying what life has to offer.

Visitation was held on Saturday, May 8 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL 61701.

Memorials may be made to the family.