James D. “Zeke” Turner

James Daren “Zeke” Turner, 80, of Girard passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

He was born Jan. 19, 1938, in Quincy to James R. and Arvilla L. (Marshall) Turner. He married Vickie Sue Estock on May 20, 2000, at their home in rural Girard; she survives.

Mr. Turner’s family moved several times due to his father’s employment as manager with FS Services, so he attended many different grade schools. He graduated from Carlinville High School in 1956 and attended trade school in St. Louis, Mo. He was a lifetime laborer in construction, sold mobile homes in Virden and, at the time of his retirement, had worked several years as the owner of a masonry company. He was a member of Church of God in Worden.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his pets, Gus and Mister Mister; brother, Dennis (Janice) Turner of Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Linda (Jack) Jacobs of Phoenix, Ariz.; nieces, Kelly (Howard) Framptom of Phoenix, Ariz., and Julie (Scott) Boehler of Girard; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded; services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kennedy and Sons Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

