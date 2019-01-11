James D. Jackson

James D. Jackson, 72, of Litchfield passed away at 7:49 p.m., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Litchfield, the middle son of Carl and Juanita (Davis) Jackson. He married Linda S. (Schmidt) Jackson in 1964; she survives.

Mr. Jackson graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was also a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, during which he served as a SeaBee in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He worked many jobs, including owning service stations and working as a coal miner for 15 years. He enjoyed working over the years at Niehaus Cycle Sales since retiring from government service as a federal mine inspector. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Purple Heart Association and the 27th Infantry Regiment Historical Society, where he was a proud member of the Wolfhound Pack. He enjoyed the outdoors; working with his hands (fixing, building and restoring projects of all sorts); helping on the family farm; and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his daughters, Tami (Tom) Smith and Jamie (Stan Henderson) Jackson, both of Carlinville; grandchildren, Devin (Zach) Allen, Brogan (Peter) Oswald, Carson Strong and Jackson Smith, all of Carlinville; great-grandson, Crosby Oswald of Carlinville; sister, Carla (Robbie) Robinson of Simi Valley, Calif.; brother, Bill (Nancy) Jackson of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rose Ann (Russell) Taylor; and brother, Carl Dean (Marsha) Jackson.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until services at noon, Saturday, Jan. 5, at Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, with his nephew, Jake Jackson, officiating. Military honors were conducted at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield.

Memorials may be made to the Litchfield Veterans’ Memorial Garden Fund.

