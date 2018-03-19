James D. Allen Jr., 43

LITCHFIELD (March 19, 2018) – James Donald Allen Jr., 43, of Litchfield passed away at 1:57 a.m., Friday, March 16, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born June 30, 1974, in Springfield to James Allen and Doris (Gibbons) Davis.

Mr. Allen was a website designer.

In addition to his parents, surviving are his daughters, Destiny Dunham of Wood River and Ember Schlechte of Benton, Ky.; grandson, Carson Dunham; brothers, Charles Davis, Chad Davis, Troy Cunningham and Trent Korunka; sisters, Elizabeth Willis, Rachel Ross, Ruth Allen, Jessica Korunka, BryAnna Davis and Sara Korunka.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell S. Davis.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 31, at Life Harvest Church Hall in Wilsonville. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Kravanya Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.