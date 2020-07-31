James Cordray

James Cordray, 72 of Girard, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Sunrise Manor in Virden, Illinois.

James was born December 9, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Thurlow Benton and Doris Smith Cordray Shirley. Due to his fathers early death, he was raised by his mother and step-father Ralph Shirley.

James attended Hillsboro High School with the class of 1965.

He married Mildred “Millie” Thacker, Dec. 15, 1967 in Panama. She passed away October 15, 2011.

James enjoyed his job at Central Illinois Steel Company in Carlinville as a truck driver and retired in 2019. His passion was racing. Anything that went fast and around, he loved to watch and participate. His favorite was dirt bike racing and anything else that ran on dirt. He couldn’t wait for the weekend to watch the races.

James was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Harrel James Cordray; brother, Harrel Lynn Cordray and several step-brothers and step sisters.

Graveside Services was held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Girard Cemetery, with Rev Kenneth Lovely officiating.

Burial will be next to his wife and son in Girard Cemetery, Girard.

James is survived by his son, Joseph Shane Cordray of Girard; grandsons, Doug Cordray and Christopher Cordray of Girard, great-grandson, Alexander Golden Allen Cordray, several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.