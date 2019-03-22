James A. Claro

James A. Claro, 61, of Benld, died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:01 am. He was born August 28, 1957, in Staunton, to William L. Claro, Sr. & Betty K. (Kiss) Claro.

James was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church and a veteran of the US Navy.

He is survived by his siblings, William L. Claro, Jr. of Wilsonville; Phyllis (Jim) Monroe of Sawyerville; Marguerite (Allen) Weiffenbach of Decatur; Betty Clark of Chatham; Peggy Shepard of Mount Olive; nieces and nephews, John (Dawn) Claro, Mary Kirk, Heather (Jason) Roberts, Jimmy Kirk, Lisa (Daniel) Janus, Scott (Elisabeth) Wyatt, Alicia Claro (John Sloan), Billy Claro, Jennifer (Lukas) Pirok, Jorda Claro, Whitney (Bradley) Curtis, Kourtney Claro, and many great-nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Albert Claro and brother-in-law, John Shepard.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, Gillespie from 9:30-11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Gillespie, with Pastor Dane Solari officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Baptist Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.