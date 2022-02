Jake Schwartz runner-up at Litchfield Invitational

Carlinville High School wrestler Jake Schwartz wrestles against former state runner-up and third place finisher Garrett Luke of Lena-Winslow during the 145-pound weight class championship of the Litchfield Invitational Jan. 29. Schwartz lost via a 9-1 major decision and ended with a 38-2 regular season record. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.