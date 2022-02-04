Jake Schwartz runner-up at Litchfield Invitational

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville High School wrestler Jake Schwartz placed runner-up in the 145-pound weight class of the Litchfield Invitational – a highly-competitive meet that took place over the span of last Friday evening into Saturday afternoon.

Schwartz received a first round bye as one of his bracket’s top seeds then took out Roxana’s Bryan Rodriguez and Oakwood’s Grant Brewer, both by decision, to earn a berth in the championship against a former Illinois High School Association state runner-up and third place finisher – Garrett Luke of Lena-Winslow.

Luke took the title via a 9-1 major decision and became just the second wrestler to defeat Schwartz this season.

Schwartz, who was just one of three Cavaliers to contribute at least one team point for the weekend, concludes the regular season 38-2 overall.

Noah Byots, 14-13, won a tight freshman battle against West Frankfort’s Joseph Kahl via an 11-9 decision in the opening round of the 160-pound competition but was quickly eliminated after being pinned in the next two matches.

Ronald LaPlante qualified for the eighth place match in the 120-pound weight class but only lasted 53 seconds against West Frankfort’s Isacc Parcell. LaPlante is 16-19 in his freshman campaign.

Devon Hulett (20-11; 106), Reece Frankford (12-17; 113), Samantha Scott (10-23; 132), Mason Gilpin (26-13; 138) and Wyatt Gilbert (1-16; 285) also wrestled for CHS but came up completely empty-handed.

As a team, Carlinville scored 22 points.

IHSA postseason begins

Carlinville travels to Jacksonville for the first round of the IHSA postseason Sat., Feb. 5.

Matches begin at 9 a.m.