Jacqueline H. Thomas, 92

FLORA (Jan. 23, 2018) – Jacqueline H. Thomas, 92, of Carlinville passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 21, 2018, at Clay County Hospital in Flora.

Jacqueline was born Nov. 4, 1925, in Harco, a daughter of Ewell and Josephine Lepoutre Harris.

Jackie graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1948 with a degree in home economics.

She married Frank Thomas on Sept. 4, 1965, in Harrisburg, and he passed away Aug. 19, 2004.

Jackie taught home economics in Vianna, Grayville, and Norris City. She later became the home advisor or later called extension advisor in Macoupin County for 31 years. She was a member of Carlinville United Methodist Church and the Kiwanis Club in Carlinville and Girard..

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to noon at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, 260 Woodlawn Drive, Carlinville. Graveside services will be held Sunday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. at Tate’s Chapel Cemetery in Galatia. Burial will follow in Tate’s Chapel Cemetery next to her husband.

Jackie is survived by a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to Tate’s Chapel Cemetery.

Vsit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.