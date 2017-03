Jacobsen-Mansfield wedding

Vince and Patti Mathias of Carlinville announce the marriage of their son, Grant Lee Taylor Jacobsen, to Crystal Erin Mansfield, daughter of Rod and Clara Mansfield of Albuquerque, N.M. The couple were married Jan. 7 in Albuquerque.

The groom is a 2005 graduate of Carliville High School, a graduate of Central New Mexico Community College and owner of Cutting Edge Lawncare. The bride is an associate at Costco, Inc. They reside in Albuquerque.