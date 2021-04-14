Jacob Spa, Jr.

Jacob Spa, Jr., 89, of Alton, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Anthony Healthcare Center in Alton.

He was born Aug. 18, 1931, on the Dutch island of Curacao (Lesser Antilles/Southern Caribbean), to the late Lawrence Jacob and Henderikien “Henrietta” (Plieger) Spa.

He grew up on the Dutch island of Aruba with his parents, and brothers, with who, in 1950, all immigrated to the United States, settling in the Alton area.

On August 18, 1955, Jacob married Mary Louise Hudnut.

Jacob was proud to be multilingual, fluently speaking English, Dutch, Papiamento, and Spanish. Prior to retirement in 1994, he worked for Laclede Steel in Alton, for 42 years.

He was a member of The Franklin Masonic Lodge #25 in Alton and the Scottish Rite in St. Louis, MO.

Jacob and his wife were part of the original founders of Heritage Days on the Goshen Trail at LCCC. He loved to play his Harmonica, sing (in Dutch and English), read, and study the Bible.

Jacob is survived by one son, Jacob Lee (Tammy) Spa; three brothers, Everett R. Spa, Alfred “Fred” Spa, and John L. Spa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and one brother, Hendrik “Henk” Spa.

Visitation and funeral service were held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to ALS Foundation.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.